Home States Telangana

TRS gearing up for CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s poll campaign meeting

On Thursday, Health Minister Eatela Rajender, Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar and MP B Vinod Kumar, who has been camping in Karimnagar, visited Ujwala Park to oversee the arrangements being made.

Published: 15th March 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister T Harish Rao with uncle and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | Facebook)

Former minister T Harish Rao with uncle and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The TRS leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make a meeting scheduled for March 17, when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s is set to launch the pink party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign, a grand success. On Thursday, Health Minister Eatela Rajender, Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar and MP B Vinod Kumar, who has been camping in Karimnagar, visited Ujwala Park to oversee the arrangements being made at the venue. During their visit, the leaders revealed that they are expecting over two lakh people to attend the public meeting on March 17. 

Eatela Rajender also said the party is hopeful of winning all 16 Lok Sabha seats it will contest with a huge majority of votes. Speaking about MP B Vinod Kumar, he said that the former had worked hard during the Telangana movement and after formation of State too he has been playing a key role in bringing funds from Central government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp