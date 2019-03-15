TRS gearing up for CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s poll campaign meeting

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The TRS leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make a meeting scheduled for March 17, when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s is set to launch the pink party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign, a grand success. On Thursday, Health Minister Eatela Rajender, Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar and MP B Vinod Kumar, who has been camping in Karimnagar, visited Ujwala Park to oversee the arrangements being made at the venue. During their visit, the leaders revealed that they are expecting over two lakh people to attend the public meeting on March 17.

Eatela Rajender also said the party is hopeful of winning all 16 Lok Sabha seats it will contest with a huge majority of votes. Speaking about MP B Vinod Kumar, he said that the former had worked hard during the Telangana movement and after formation of State too he has been playing a key role in bringing funds from Central government.