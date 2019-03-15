Two die of swine flu in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two women died of swine flu at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, raising the vector-borne disease’s death toll in the State this year to 14. The number of positive swine flu cases detected in the State in the period is 861.

One of the victims is a 24-year-old from Ibrahimpatnam. She was admitted to the hospital 13 days ago. The other deceased, an 80-year-old from Dammaiguda, was admitted around six days ago.

Swine flu cases usually see a spike in January and February and then decline gradually with the advent of summer.