16 MPs will help us implement Telangan model at national level: Kavitha

Telangana R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and several other MLAs and district party leaders were also present on the occasion.

TRS leader K Kavitha speaks during a press conference in Nizamabad, on Friday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Sounding confident of the TRS winning all the 16 parliament constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, TRS leader and MP K Kavitha declared that “a new coalition government will soon take its place at the Centre, with the TRS playing a key role in it with 16 MPs.”

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, the Nizamabad MP said: “This will help us implement the Telangana model of development at the national level, which is the only way to achieve overall development in the country.”

Kavitha opined that the country now requires regional political parties with a global perspective at the helm, because national parties failed to understand regional issues when it came to development. 
“The TRS was able to implement development schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema, which are actually beneficial to the people. Now several other States and even the Central government is
adopting our scheme,” the MP said. 

Expressing her confidence that the State’s youngsters would understand the situation and support TRS in the elections, she added that the TRS MPs will discharge their duties as soldiers of Telangana.
“Both the BJP and the Congress only talk about issues like Ram mandir, Rafale, Bofors and China, claiming them to be of ‘national importance’. But this is just their ploy to divert the people from the real issues,” the Nizamabad MP said. 

She dismissed BJP’s argument that only national parties could form a stable government at the Centre, adding that a stable government meant one that addressed the development of a nation and not one that continued in power for a long time.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi’s claim that a minimum monthly income would be provided to poor people, Kavitha argued that even his grandmother Indira Gandhi had made up the slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’ but to no avail.

“TRS is the B-team of Telangana’s citizens and no one else,” Kavitha said, and claimed that the TRS will help lead the nation in the right direction.   

