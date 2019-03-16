Home States Telangana

Congress lost its capacity and will disappear soon: BJP

The BJP leaders also took the opportunity to criticise the Congress-proposed Mahakutami (grand alliance), saying that it just remained a slogan and will have no impact anywhere in the country. 

Published: 16th March 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: As if to rub the salt into the wounds of Congress, which is reeling under a series of defections by its MLAs to TRS, BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao mocked the grand old party, saying that it is fast disappearing from the political scene. 

Addressing the electoral campaign meeting of BJP MLC candidate Sugunakar Rao here on Friday, Muralidhar Rao said that Congress has lost its capacity to face TRS in the State and added that BJP will explain this to the voters during their campaign ahead of the Los Sabha elections.

Later speaking to the media, Muralidhar Rao said that considering the political situation at the national level, the BJP wants to strengthen the party in the State and has already chalked out a plan to achieve that objective. 

Muralidhar Rao also expressed the confidence that the NDA is sure to garner more than 300 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP district president P Gangareddy and BJP national executive member Yendala Laxminarayana were also present on the occasion.

BJP list likely today 

The BJP is likely to announce its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, after the saffron party’s parliamentary committee meeting in New Delhi. State BJP top brass is already camping in New Delhi to attend the meeting that will be addressed by BJP national president Amit Shah and general secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

The State unit of the BJP has already finalised a list of candidates at its core committee meeting, recently. During the parliamentary meetings, the BJP top brass will suggest its names after which the list will be finalised and announced, sources informed. 

Meanwhile, contestants are having an eager wait as to whose name will be announced and prominent among them are senior leaders G Kishan Reddy, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, BJP State president K Laxman and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya.

