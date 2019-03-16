HC directs Telangana, police to file counters in Nowhera Shaik case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the State govt and the police for filing counter affidavit in a petition filed by Nowhera Shaik of Heera Gold Exim Private Limited seeking to stay all further proceedings in the cases registered against her and the company in various police stations in the city and Rangareddy. Justice Shameem Akther was passing this order in a petition filed Nowhera Shaik seeking direction to the authorities concerned to forward the complaints lodged by several depositors to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in terms of the Companies Act 2013.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the SFIO was the competent authority to detect fraud and investigate on it and not by the police department by invoking various sections of the IPC and the Depositors Act. As the petitioner’s company incorporated under the Companies Act, the agreement between the company and the investors was purely contractual and in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. Procedure of the CrPC was not to be followed or applied for any alleged civil or criminal wrong committed by a company, he added and urged the court to declare the registering of several FIRs against the petitioner’s company as illegal.

Further, the petitioner’s counsel urged the court to issue directions to the authorities concerned to forthwith release the petitioner from the women prisoners cell in Chanchalguda and not to entertain any further complaint in respect of the alleged offences relating to the company.

He pleaded the court to grant stay of all further proceedings in the FIRs registered at various police stations in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondent authorities for filing counter affidavits on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.