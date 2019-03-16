Home States Telangana

Jayaprakash Reddy may also join TRS soon

Published: 16th March 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Jayaprakash Reddy.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The continuing exodus of Congress leaders to the ruling TRS party may soon see the controversial Sangareddy MLA, T Jayaprakash Reddy switching his loyalties to the pink party. 
Political pundits of the view that Jayaprakash Reddy is leaning towards TRS despite having criticised the TRS leaders in the past.

In the Assembly elections, Jayaprakash Reddy, who is known for his sensational comments as well as no holds barred verbal attacks on opponents, was the only Congress candidate to taste success in the 10 Assembly segments of erstwhile Medak district. While Jayaprakash Reddy won the Sangareddy seat, the rest were won by the TRS candidates.

Reddy, who has a massive following in the constituency, has been a vocal critic of TRS top leadership, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavita, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. 
However, after the Assembly elections, he has changed his style and restricted his criticism to T Harish Rao. 

He has also openly declared that he will not be criticising the Chief Minister and his family members, and also revealed that because of KT Rama Rao that he first contested elections on TRS ticket in 2014 and was elected as the Sangareddy MLA. 

However, Jayaprakash Reddy continued to attack T Harish Rao, accusing him of getting 15 tmcft of Singur water released to Karimnagar and keeping the Chief Minister in the dark about the issue. 
Meanwhile, it is believed that Chandrashekar Rao, who wants to play key role at the Centre, is looking to ensure that there will be no strong opponents in the parliament constituencies. 

With Congress leader V Pratap Reddy already joining the TRS from Medak parliament constituency, if Jayaprakash Reddy too follows suit TRS will be left with no opponents in the constituency.  
Since he has remained silent and is untraceable for the past one week, one senior leader of the party said that Jayaprakash Reddy had gone underground for the last one week, leading to the speculation that he may join TRS soon.

