‘Kalvakuntla Jagan’ a hit among netizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘KCR as Bahubali’ is no longer in fashion. The ensuing Lok Sabha elections are witnessing a new wave of memes, already a hit with the netizens. The meme which has now gone viral has YSRCP candidate Jagan Mohan Reddy’s picture photoshopped over the contours of Telangana CM KCR, rendering him with a receding hairline and KCR’s nose. The caricature, meant to raise an eyebrow at the recent proximity of TRS leader KTR and Jagan, is being widely shared by Twitteratis.

Though the election battle in Telangana itself has been relatively calmer, the intense battle that its sister State has been seeing is not going to leave Telangana voters untouched. Thanks to memes like this, the elections here as well have gotten a flavour of satire.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is the president of YSRCP and leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly. Though he belongs to Andhra Pradesh, he is based in Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad. Critics of Jagan took opposition of this fact and try to paint him as anti-Andhra. These memes run with hashtags like #JaganKalvakuntala #LotusPondJagan and are uniting the netizens skeptical about Jagan’s ‘Andhra tag’. “...will he rule from there of Telangana bhavan or Pragathi bhavan,” reads a tweet.