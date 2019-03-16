Ponguleti wants Telangana cheque rights restored

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC and former AICC secretary Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy requested Governor ESL Narasimhan to restore the cheque power to the Telangana State Unit Managers in the State Finance Corporation, which was cancelled unilaterally by some senior officials favouring Andhra Pradesh.

The State Finance Corporation was not bifurcated between the sibling states yet.

In a letter to the Governor on Friday, the Congress leader said that the SFC managing director Siddharth Jain issued orders for withdrawing the authorisation of Telangana state SFC branch officers in operating the accounts.

“These orders are nothing but to hurt the emotions of Telangana people and aimed at hampering the industrial growth in the newly formed state,” Sudhakar Reddy said.