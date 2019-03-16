TV channel head nabbed for duping

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested the editorial director of a Vijayawada-based Telugu TV channel on Friday, for allegedly cheating APR News Media Limited, another media company. The arrested person has been identified as Sriramdas Chandrasekhar of AP 24X7 channel.

It is learnt that Sriramdas Chandrasekhar duped APR News MD Abram Pedda Ramaiah Yadav claiming that he had access to key persons in Omega Media Solutions at Kolkata and that he would avail required technical equipment for APR easily, for which he collected `1.15 crore. He was later produced before the court for judicial remand.