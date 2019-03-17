Home States Telangana

Bhatti demands dismissal of TRS govt for 'engineering defections'

Vikaramarka said that the people elected Congress MLA in Palair even as the TRS government constructed the Bhatka Ramadas lift irrigation project there.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the TRS government needed to be dismissed and President’s rule imposed in the State. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that the governance in the State was not in accordance with democratic norms. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to eliminate the Opposition in the Assembly and thus poaching Congress MLAs in order to hush up his corruption in irrigation and drinking water schemes,” he said.

“The government knows that if Opposition raises questions against it, all of their corruption will be revealed to the people. This is why they are luring Opposition party MLAs,” he said. The leader of Opposition in the House said MLAs who have switched loyalties need to be suspended. He added that statements being issued by the Congress MLAs after defecting to TRS were actually prepared at Pragathi Bhavan.​

Vikaramarka said that the people elected Congress MLA in Palair even as the TRS government constructed the Bhatka Ramadas lift irrigation project there. “When the people have rejected the ruling party, and elected Congress at Palair, how can the MLA change parties,” he said. “It is the duty of the Governor, as the Constitutional head, to check defections. We will meet him (ESL Narasimhan) on March 18 to request him to dismiss the government and impose Presidential rule in the State,” he said.

CLP leader to go on State-wide pada yatra

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also announced that he would undertake a State-wide pada yatra for the ‘protection of democracy’. “Congress party will take up a nation-wide signature campaign against TRS government’s poaching of its MLAs. We will even meet the President,” he said. He has also announced he would meet the Governor on Monday to discuss about the defections and ask him to dismiss the government.

