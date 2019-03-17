Home States Telangana

CMO being misused, says Congress; matter referred to ECI

Congress leaders have alleged several political leaders, including its own MLAs, are meeting there to discuss about joining TRS, he said. 

Published: 17th March 2019

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the wake of the Congress party alleging that the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Pragathi Bhavan in Begumpet, is being used for political activity, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar referred the issue to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Kumar said that he had received complaints from the Congress party about Pragathi Bhavan being misused by the Chief Minister. 

Congress leaders have alleged several political leaders, including its own MLAs, are meeting there to discuss about joining TRS, he said. “We have forwarded the matter to ECI. They will take a call on the issue and prescribe further action,” said Kumar. The Congress party, in their representation, said the Chief Minister was violating MCC  by making use of Pragathi Bhavan ( his office-cum-residence) and exercising undue influence on MLAs from other political parties to join the TRS party. It may recalled that several Congress MLAs have already defected to TRS.

“On March 13, CM invited Congress leader Sabitha Indra Reddy and his son to the camp office for deliberations and exercised undue influence upon them to join TRS. After coming out from the camp office, Karthik Reddy, Indra Reddy’s son, announced that they had discussions with the Chief Minister and put forth their requirements. He also said they would join TRS at a meeting that will be held in Chevella soon,” said G Niranjan, Election Commission Coordination Committee in the letter.  “This is a clear misuse of power and a violation of model code by the Chief Minister,” he added.

