It’s our time to decide govt at Centre, says KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday called on party activists to ensure the party’s candidate from Nalonda Parliamentary constituency wins by a margin of at least three lakhs.

Published: 17th March 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NALGONDA:  TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday called on party activists to ensure the party’s candidate from Nalonda Parliamentary constituency wins by a margin of at least three lakhs. Speaking at a preparatory meeting in the town, the Sircilla MLA implored party workers to leave no stone unturned so as to guarantee TRS wins 16 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State. Rama Rao was taken to the meeting venue as part of a bike rally which began in Charlapally. 

“(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has failed the country. Various media surveys are predicting not more than 150-160 seats for the BJP-NDA alliance and the Congress-led UPA won’t get more than 110 seats. No national party will get a full majority. Regional parties such as TRS will play a key role in government formation. In fact, if we win 16 seats in Telangana, we will get to decide who the next Prime Minister will become,” Rama Rao said. 

The TRS working president said that several States in the country were walking in Chandrasekhar Rao’s footsteps by emulating his welfare schemes. “The Centre is implementing a scheme very similar to (Telangana’s) Rythu Bandhu. So is Andhra Pradesh, in the form of Annadatha Sukhibhava,” he explained. 

Taking shots at Congress
Commenting on TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy’s recent comments, ridiculing TRS’ ambitions in national politics, Rama Rao said, “Both BJP and Congress leaders are asking what TRS will do in the Parliament. With two MPs, we were able to achieve statehood for Telangana. We will show them what we can do with 16 MPs.”Rama Rao continued to attack Congress leadership in the State. “A Congress MLA has openly said Telangana Congress’ leadership had failed the party in the elections. I am sure the party will collapse entirely soon,” he said. 

