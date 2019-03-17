Jana Sena announces candidate for Malkajgiri

By Express News Service

Jana Sena party president Pawan

Kalyan greets B Mahender Reddy,

his party’s candidate from Malkajgiri,

on Saturday | Express

HYDERABAD: The Jana Sena Party cleared the candidature of industrialist Bongunuri Mahender Reddy for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat on Saturday. Party president Pawan Kalyan said that Mahender Reddy had been working with him even before the launch of Jana Sena. “Reddy has worked in the common man’s protection force. He relinquished his business for the party,” Kalyan said.

He recalled that in a previous Lok Sabha election, Reddy had been declared the Praja Rajyam Party’s candidate from Medak. “He couldn’t file his nomination papers because of a traffic jam. This time, we have rectified our mistake by announcing the ticket early,” he said.