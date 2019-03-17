KCR to kick off LS Poll Campaign today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch his Lok Sabha election campaign from the ‘lucky’ Karimnagar town on Sunday. Rao has a sentiment attached to Karimnagar right from 2001. He addressed the first massive public meeting at Karimnagar after launching the TRS party.

From then on, Rao always addressed his first election meeting every time in Karimnagar. His son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao too launched the parliamentary party preparatory meetings from Karimnagar. Continuing with the same practice, Rao has decided to sound the poll bugle for the Lok sabha elections from Karimnagar on Sunday.

Buoyed by the success in the recent Assembly elections, KCR is aiming high to capture all the 16 Lok Sabha seats. As the TRS got less votes than Congress in Khammam district, it has started efforts to strengthen the party in Khammam by luring Congress MLAs into the party fold.

TRS to mobilise 2.5 lakh supporters

TRS leaders including MP B Vinod Kumar and others supervised the arrangements for the meeting to be held at Karimnagar stadium. The party leaders are trying to mobilise around 2.5 lakh supporters for the meeting. At Karimnagar meeting, Rao is expected to launch a scathing attack on both the Congress and the BJP and explain the voters the need for TRS winning 16 Lok Sabha seats. The TRS is confident that its friendly party MIM will retain Hyderabad LS seat. The TRS leadership is of the view that neither the Congress nor the BJP will get the magic number of 272 seats to form the next government at the Centre.

“Several regional parties, which are opposing both the Congress and the BJP, will get around 70 to 100 Lok Sabha seats. BJP will get around 150 seats and the Congress around 100 seats. Thus, the regional parties will pay a key role in forming the next government,” KT Rama Rao told party workers at Nalgonda on Saturday. In the event of formation of coalition government at the Centre, the TRS’ 16 Lok Sabha seats would be crucial for the government.

The TRS leaders alleged that Narendra Modi government ignored south India and sanctioned bullet trains and high-speed trains only to north India. Highlighting these points, Rao will also formally announce the outlines of his proposed Federal Front’s agenda as well.