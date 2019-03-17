Home States Telangana

‘My fight is against KCR and his demonic rule’

Published: 17th March 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy, TPCC

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate for Congress, A Revanth Reddy, on Saturday said that he was contesting the elections to fight against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for encouraging defections in his party. Speaking to reporters in Medchal on Saturday, Reddy said, “LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy asked me to contest from Malkajgiri LS seat. In fact, Sudheer Reddy came to my residence and requested me.

Then, I went to P Sabitha Indra Reddy’s residence and sought her cooperation in the elections. Sabitha asked me to go ahead. Now, my relatives (Sudheer and Sabitha) are not with Congress, yet I have decided to contest from Malkajgiri, only to fight against KCR’s demonic rule”. 

Revanth Reddy said that even though the people had given TRS a clear mandate, there was no change in the attitude of the party’s leaders. “The TRS is poaching Congress and other Opposition MLAs.

When the ruling party has a clear majority, why does it need to lure MLAs from other parties,” he asked. He also announced that he would launch his poll campaign from Quthbullapur. Earlier, he met with senior party leader K Srisailam Goud and sought his support.

