‘Pakka local’ Kavitha shooing Yaskhi Goud from N’bad?

Published: 17th March 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Politics is a game of paradoxes. Who was once the son of the soil is estranged from his people while someone like Kalvakuntla Kavitha becomes a ‘Pakkalocal’ in a matter of years. Nizamabad MP and daughter of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kavitha entered politics almost as if by accident. She took her first step from Nizamabad and today has established a firm foothold for herself in the district.
On the other side, son of the Nizamabad soil and former minister Madhu Goud Yaskhi is reportedly forced to reconsider Nizamabad as his place of contest in the upcoming Parliamentary polls. 

Prior to 2008, Kavitha was not as popular as she is today, especially among the public of Nizamabad. In the 2009 elections she worked for her father K Chandrasekhar Rao’s victory from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Later, she concentrated her energy on the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency by taking advantage of the fact that her in-laws were based out of Pothangal village. 

Through her own NGO Telangana Jagruthi she took up several activities before officially joining the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. She contested for the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency seat and won. Today, her name is a source of fear among opposition camps. So much so that senior leaders and former ministers are opting out of her way in the fight to Nizamabad Parliamentary seat.

Leaders of the Congress party are not in a position to win the seat. Some are of the opinion that former MP, Madhu Goud Yaskhi has urged the party high command to give him the ticket to Bhongir LS constituency instead of Nizamabad where he has earlier won from. Reportedly, he believes his chances to win are higher in Bhongir than his own native Nizamabad. 

With the BJP-led NDA in the Centre and the TDP ruling in the State between 1998 and 2004, Madhu Goud Yaskhi chose Nizamabad to break into the State electoral politics. He was supported by senior Congress leaders and won the elections in 2004 and 2009 Parliament elections. During the regime of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Goud raised support for a separate Telangana State against YSR. 

At the time, he had attained a high esteem in the political circles and within his own party as well. He worked as the deputy whip of the State Congress in the Lok Sabha. In recent years, he was on great terms with AICC president Rahul Gandhi and was also the in charge of Karnataka State. He plans to settle in the district and has already purchased a bungalow in Maruthi Nagar area. 

