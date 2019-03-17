Home States Telangana

PIL against colleges for withholding students’ certificates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the action of various educational institutions affiliated to Osmania University and JNTU  for withholding original certificates of the students for various reasons including delay in receiving funds under the government’s fee reimbursement scheme and so on.

It sought a CBI enquiry into the alleged illegal action of all the educational institutions in the State in withholding original certificates of the students and to book criminal cases against those responsible for it.

The petitioner “Forum Against Corruption”, an NGO represented by its president Vijay Gopal, sought direction to the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) to constitute a grievance cell in the interest of students. 

It submitted that the colleges affiliated to Osmania University and JNTU and other educational institutions in the State which were under the control of TSCHE have been withholding the original certificates and keeping them in their custody in violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution. 

The authorities concerned have failed to take action against the managements of institutions concerned in spite of representations made by the students. It urged the court to declare the non-enforcement of the provisions issued by the UGC.

