TDP to contest LS polls in TS on its own

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP has decided to contest in Telangana in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. TDP Telangana president L Ramana held a meeting with party leaders on Saturday and discussed the poll strategy.

Speaking to reporters later, TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the TDP has decided to contest in the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

“We will announce the number of seats and candidates soon,” Ravula said. He recalled that the TDP contested in 13 Assembly segments and secured second place in 11 segments. The party got seven lakh votes in the Assembly elections, he added. He, however, said that the Lok Sabha elections were different from Assembly polls.

“During Assembly polls we had an alliance. But, this time we have decided to contest on our own,” Ravula said. Alleging that the ruling TRS has started poaching of MLAs from the Opposition parties, Ravula said a debate should be held on the defections.