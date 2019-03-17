Home States Telangana

TS Chief Secretary files affidavit in contempt case

The erstwhile AP Housing Board had allotted the land to Indu Projects Limited for developing a housing project at Tattiannaram in Hayathnagar area.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tendering an unconditional apology for delay in compliance of earlier interim order of the court, the Telangana State Chief Secretary has told the High Court that the Telangana Housing Board would immediately start registration of the units in favour of the purchasers in the joint venture housing project at Tattiannaram in Hayathnagar of Ranga Reddy district, upon the developer entering into supplementary development agreement and complying with the same. 

The erstwhile AP Housing Board had allotted the land to Indu Projects Limited for developing a housing project at Tattiannaram in Hayathnagar area.In this regard, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, pursuant to earlier direction of the court, filed an affidavit in the contempt case filed by DVAS Ravi Prasad and others seeking to punish the Telangana State Housing Board and Indu projects for not registering the villas and flats in their names despite the court order for having registrations to those who had made payments. 

Taking a serious view over non-implementation of the court order, Justice P Naveen Rao suo moto impleaded the Chief Secretary as respondent in the contempt case and directed him to file an affidavit explaining the time frame within which the exercise could be completed as directed by the court.

The Chief Secretary, stated that the interim order of the court has been complied with. The delay in compliance of the same occurred due to various issues involved beyond the control of the concerned for which unconditional apology was tendered. In Feb this year, the competent authority has passed orders approving the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee subject to certain terms and conditions. The matter would come up for hearing on Tuesday.

