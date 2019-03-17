Home States Telangana

Will take steps to ensure polling is streamlined: CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Saturday said that more than 2.95 crore voters had been enrolled in the State as on February 22.

Published: 17th March 2019

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Saturday said that more than 2.95 crore voters had been enrolled in the State as on February 22. “Another 3.5 lakh applications have been received and more are expected till March 25. The total voter strength will be close to 3 crore,” he said. ​

Speaking to media persons, Kumar expressed concern over the seizures of drugs such as cocaine and heroine. “Rachakonda Police recently seized over `1 crore worth of these drugs, however, police is investigating the matter and is trying to find out the source of these drugs. Once this is established, strong action will be initiated,” he told reporters.  

He admitted that several complaints against the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been received on the nondistribution of voter slips. This time, steps are being taken to streamline the process, he said. “ I assure that the public that distribution of voter slips will start from March 28 and the entire distribution will be completed by April 5. Those who fail to receive the voter slips can meet the BLOs or collect then at polling booths on polling day,” he added. Rajat Kumar said that as many as 1,85,701 personnel would be deployed across the State on poll duties.

