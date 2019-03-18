Home States Telangana

Three youngsters mowed down by overspeeding SUV

Three youngsters were mowed down by an overspeeding SUV on the Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar highway at Vanasthalipuram in the early hours of Sunday. 

Published: 18th March 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three youngsters were mowed down by an overspeeding SUV on the Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar highway at Vanasthalipuram in the early hours of Sunday. 

The incident happened when they were standing near an eatery on the roadside.  Their bike was thrown away and landed 20 metres away, police said. The deceased have been identified as Daravath Saikumar (25) and Daravath Vamsi ,(19) both cousins and their close relative Kethavath Ganapathi (18), all hailing from same village in Nalgonda district.  

According to police, Saikumar and Ganapathi were working as lab technicians in a private hospital and Vamshi was a B Pharmacy student and were residing in Omkarnagar under Vanasthalipuram police limits.  On Saturday night, they started to Injapur village to attend the house warming ceremony of a relative.

Midway they stopped near an eatery at Gurramguda. Eyewitnesses told police that the trio relieved themselves and were about to leave the place.  Meanwhile, an overspeeding SUV coming from BN Reddy Nagar rammed them. 

The trio and the bike flung into the air and landed at a distance, while the SUV also overturned before coming to a halt. Even before passersby arrived, the SUV driver fled the scene while the youngsters died on the spot. 

Primary inquiries revealed that the vehicle was hired by an MNC based at Adibatla and was en route to pick up employees from Gurramguda area.  A case was registered against the SUV driver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp