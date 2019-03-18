Three youngsters mowed down by overspeeding SUV

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three youngsters were mowed down by an overspeeding SUV on the Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar highway at Vanasthalipuram in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened when they were standing near an eatery on the roadside. Their bike was thrown away and landed 20 metres away, police said. The deceased have been identified as Daravath Saikumar (25) and Daravath Vamsi ,(19) both cousins and their close relative Kethavath Ganapathi (18), all hailing from same village in Nalgonda district.

According to police, Saikumar and Ganapathi were working as lab technicians in a private hospital and Vamshi was a B Pharmacy student and were residing in Omkarnagar under Vanasthalipuram police limits. On Saturday night, they started to Injapur village to attend the house warming ceremony of a relative.

Midway they stopped near an eatery at Gurramguda. Eyewitnesses told police that the trio relieved themselves and were about to leave the place. Meanwhile, an overspeeding SUV coming from BN Reddy Nagar rammed them.

The trio and the bike flung into the air and landed at a distance, while the SUV also overturned before coming to a halt. Even before passersby arrived, the SUV driver fled the scene while the youngsters died on the spot.

Primary inquiries revealed that the vehicle was hired by an MNC based at Adibatla and was en route to pick up employees from Gurramguda area. A case was registered against the SUV driver.