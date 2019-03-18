Kalvakuntla Kavitha looks to raise the bar she’d set

R Pridhvi Raj By

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha is raring to do an encore. Facing hardly any opposition, her road to victory is expected to be as much of a dream-run as it was in 2014 elections when she polled 1.67 lakh votes more than her Congress rival Madhu Yaskhi Goud. This time, she wants to better her own achievement, basking in the glow of her Chief Minister-father K Chandrasekhar Rao who can charm the voters with effortless ease and rally them behind him like the pied piper of the yore.

“I cannot tell you how much the majority will be, but it would surely be better. It depends on the love and affection people of my constituency have for me,” Kavitha, a techie-turned Parliamentarian says.

The landslide victory of the TRS at the recent Assembly elections is making her feel a sense of deja vu of having won the election already. Kavitha, who was recently honoured with Extraordinary Parliamentarian award 2019, has remained the face of Telangana culture like her father who has become a synonym for the Telangana movement.

It was Kavitha who founded Telangana Jagruthi and revived Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana, in 2006. The festival was in a moribund state till then. With her characteristic savoir faire, she could take the space that existed for leadership for cultural renaissance by a storm. She built a sense of pride and belonging among Telangana women for their culture. As the cultural movement began acquiring life, it began acting as an additional stimulus to the political movement for separate statehood for Telangana which her father was spearheading at that time. The very name of Bathukamma conjures visions of Kavitha. Looking back, Kavitha says her stint as Lok Sabha member has been quite satisfying. She says ensuring laying of railway line between Nizamabad and Peddapalli, which was in proposal stage for 20 years, has made her feel very satisfied. “Within three years after my election, I could get the railway line laid. It became possible only after my relentless pursuit.”

Her five-year term in Lok Sabha has made her stand in the vanguard of the party vis-a-vis national politics. She, like her father, sounds confident that the time has arrived for regional parties to push the national parties aside and take the reins of the government at the Centre for giving a new direction to the nation.

She has an uncanny sense in avoiding walking into controversies. “We want an anti-BJP and anti-Congress front to take over. We will be playing a very big role in its emergence as we will have 16 seats in our hands,” she says, underscoring the point that the TRS is as much anti-BJP as it is anti-Congress.