Home States Telangana

Kalvakuntla Kavitha looks to raise the bar she’d set

Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha is raring to do an encore.

Published: 18th March 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha is raring to do an encore. Facing hardly any opposition, her road to victory is expected to be as much of a dream-run as it was in 2014 elections when she polled 1.67 lakh votes more than her Congress rival Madhu Yaskhi Goud. This time, she wants to better her own achievement, basking in the glow of her Chief Minister-father K Chandrasekhar Rao who can charm the voters with effortless ease and rally them behind him like the pied piper of the yore. 

“I cannot tell you how much the majority will be, but it would surely be better. It depends on the love and affection people of my constituency have for me,” Kavitha, a techie-turned Parliamentarian says. 
The landslide victory of the TRS at the recent Assembly elections is making her feel a sense of deja vu of having won the election already. Kavitha, who was recently honoured with Extraordinary Parliamentarian award 2019, has remained the face of Telangana culture like her father who has become a synonym for  the Telangana movement. 

It was Kavitha who founded Telangana Jagruthi and revived Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana, in 2006. The festival was in a moribund state till then. With her characteristic savoir faire, she could take the space that existed for leadership for cultural renaissance by a storm. She built a sense of pride and belonging among Telangana women for their culture. As the cultural movement began acquiring life, it began acting as an additional stimulus to the political movement for separate statehood for Telangana which her father was spearheading at that time. The very name of Bathukamma conjures visions of Kavitha. Looking back, Kavitha says her stint as Lok Sabha member has been quite satisfying. She says ensuring laying of railway line between Nizamabad and Peddapalli, which was in proposal stage for 20 years, has made her feel very satisfied. “Within three years after my election, I could get the railway line laid. It became possible only after my relentless pursuit.”

Her five-year term in Lok Sabha has made her stand in the vanguard of the party vis-a-vis national politics. She, like her father, sounds confident that the time has arrived for regional parties to push the national parties aside and take the reins of the government at the Centre for giving a new direction to the nation.
She has an uncanny sense in avoiding walking into controversies. “We want an anti-BJP and anti-Congress front to take over. We will be playing a very big role in its emergence as we will have 16 seats in our hands,” she says, underscoring the point that the TRS is as much anti-BJP as it is anti-Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp