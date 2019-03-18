Home States Telangana

Activists move to ban PUBG in India to save kids from addiction

 If activists in Telangana have their way, popular video game application PUBG may be banned in the country.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:55 AM

Online game PUBG

Online game PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If activists in Telangana have their way, popular video game application PUBG may be banned in the country. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, New Delhi to look into ‘PUBG addiction’ among children. A complaint to this regard was registered in February. 

As per the complaint lodged by Hyderabad based activist Vijay Gopal, from the Forum Against Corruption, the video game “promotes war and violence”. “Children are getting addicted to it (video game) as it allows them to form teams and wage war, buy weapons and invest time in devise strategies on how to kill opponents. This impacts their psyche,” he had said. 

NCPCR took cognizance of the issue and asked for the Ministry of Electronics and IT to act accordingly. 
“In one case, a 9th standard student has been administered with medication by a psychiatrist due to addiction of the game. You are requested to get it examined,” noted the letter directed to Ministry of Electronics and IT.

