Owaisi asks new voters to exercise franchise

Addressing the second townhall meeting, the Hyderabad MP said, “Polling percentage in urban areas is low.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kickstarting his Lok Sabha election campaign on Sunday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while pointing out that voting percentages in urban areas were decreasing, urged first time voters to exercise their franchise. Addressing the second townhall meeting, the Hyderabad MP said, “Polling percentage in urban areas is low. For political parties is a point of concern. We are also introspecting. What is the reason why votes are not being used? Is our message not getting through? It should not be the case that you think April 11 would be very hot in Hyderabad and thus won’t be going for voting. 

“If you do not vote, then your demands and wants would not get registered. This a democratic right and everyone should use it. If you vote, you can stop Asaduddin Owaisi and can ask him what he has done for you.” Owaisi further emphasised on the point of accountabiltiy and urged the audience comprising of mostly students to vote. 
“Before this independence it was problematic. Only those who had money and infleuntial persons were able to exercise vote. However, it was when writing the Constitution it was emphasised that everyone should get to vote.” 

