Revanth’s candidature changes equations in Malkajgiri segment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress party’s decision to field TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy from Malkajgiri in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections seems to have changed the equations in the constituency, probably even forcing the TRS to rethink about the choice of their candidate. The ruling TRS, which had won all the seven Assembly seats under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment in the last December’s Assembly elections, is confident of winning Malkajgiri seat with a huge margin. The pink party, according to sources, was planning to field either well-known industrialist Naveen Rao, who is close to the Kalvakuntla family, or Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajsekhar Reddy.

Since Congress declared Revanth Reddy as the candidate, the TRS is now forced to weigh the options.

According to party sources from Malkajgiri constituency, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is now looking to field a strong candidate whose popularity matches that of Revanth Reddy. Meanwhile, a student leader who quit Congress party is likely to join the TRS party on Monday. He is hoping to try his luck in the constituency.

He has reportedly stated that TRS party has given posts and positions to student leaders who were active during the statehood agitation and hoping that the same sentiment will work in his favour as well.