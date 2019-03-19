Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee expels 6 leaders but spares MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday expelled as many as six leaders for their “anti-party” activities, but spared eight MLAs who have decided to join ruling TRS party.

Immediately after the expulsion from the Congress, several leaders joined the ruling TRS.

However, the Congress party failed take action against those MLAs who defected to TRS. Interestingly, the Congress expelled P Karthik Reddy, Congress candidate for Chevella in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but failed to take any action against Karthik Reddy’s mother and Maheswaram MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who declared that she would join TRS.

TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) chairman M Kodanda Reddy said on Monday that the DAC meeting took unanimous decision to expel six leaders in view of their anti-party activities. The decision was taken as per the Constitution of the party and also receiving substantial information from the party functionaries on their anti-party activities.

The expulsion orders would come into force immediately, Kodanda Reddy said in his orders. Those expelled from the Congress on Monday are PCC SC Department chairman and former MLA Arepalli Mohan, PCC official spokesperson Ramya Rao, official spokesperson Manne Krishank, Adilabad DCC leader and former working president of the Congress Naresh Jadhav, former MLA Soyam Bapu Rao and Congress party Chevella candidate in 2014 Lok Sabha elections Patolla Karthik Reddy.

Shiva’s expulsion revoked

Meanwhile, Kodanda Reddy on Monday revoked the expulsion orders passed against Shiva Kumar Reddy of Narayanpet, as per the request of Mahbubnagar District Congress Committee president, in view of Lok Sabha elections. Shiva Kumar Reddy was asked to strengthen the party from the nook and corner of the district.

Immediately after the Congress expelled Manne Krishank, he joined in TRS in the presence of TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan. Krishank burnt the Congress material and spoke against the party.

While admitting Krishank into the party, Rama Rao said that the students’ leader would be rewarded suitably in future. Rama Rao recalled that several students’ leaders Balka Suman, Hyderabad Mayor B Rammohan and others were elevated in the party. He also recalled that employees’ union leader V Srinivas Goud became a Minister. Rama Rao said that those participated in the Telangana movement were rewarded and hinted that Krishank too would have a bright future.

The TRS leader alleged that there was no confidence in the present leadership of the Congress right from the village level to state level. That was why the party leaders were leaving the Congress and joining the TRS.