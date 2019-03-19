Home States Telangana

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee expels 6 leaders but spares MLAs

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday expelled as many as six leaders for their “anti-party” activities, but spared eight MLAs who have decided to join ruling TRS party. 

Published: 19th March 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday expelled as many as six leaders for their “anti-party” activities, but spared eight MLAs who have decided to join ruling TRS party. 
Immediately after the expulsion from the Congress, several leaders joined the ruling TRS.

However, the Congress party failed take action against those MLAs who defected to TRS. Interestingly, the Congress expelled P Karthik Reddy, Congress candidate for Chevella in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but failed to take any action against Karthik Reddy’s mother and Maheswaram MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who declared that she would join TRS.

TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) chairman M Kodanda Reddy said on Monday that the DAC meeting took unanimous decision to expel six leaders in view of their anti-party activities. The decision was taken as per the Constitution of the party and also receiving substantial information from the party functionaries on their anti-party activities. 

The expulsion orders would come into force immediately, Kodanda Reddy said in his orders. Those expelled from the Congress on Monday are PCC SC Department chairman and former MLA Arepalli Mohan, PCC official spokesperson Ramya Rao, official spokesperson Manne Krishank, Adilabad DCC leader and former working president of the Congress Naresh Jadhav, former MLA Soyam Bapu Rao and Congress party Chevella candidate in 2014 Lok Sabha elections Patolla Karthik Reddy.
Shiva’s expulsion revoked

Meanwhile, Kodanda Reddy on Monday revoked the expulsion orders passed against Shiva Kumar Reddy of Narayanpet, as per the request of Mahbubnagar District Congress Committee president, in view of Lok Sabha elections. Shiva Kumar Reddy was asked to strengthen the party from the nook and corner of the district.

Immediately after the Congress expelled Manne Krishank, he joined in TRS in the presence of TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan. Krishank burnt the Congress material and spoke against the party. 

While admitting Krishank into the party, Rama Rao said that the students’ leader would be rewarded suitably in future. Rama Rao recalled that several students’ leaders Balka Suman, Hyderabad Mayor B Rammohan and others were elevated in the party. He also recalled that employees’ union leader V Srinivas Goud became a Minister. Rama Rao said that those participated in the Telangana movement were rewarded and hinted that Krishank too would have a bright future.

The TRS leader alleged that there was no confidence in the present leadership of the Congress right from the village level to state level. That was why the party leaders were leaving the Congress and joining the TRS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TRS party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp