HC dismisses cable TV operators’ petition 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Cable TV operators, the Telangana High Court has dismissed the petition filed by the Cable TV operators of Secunderabad and other areas challenging the press note issued on Dec 18 last year by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regarding the new TRAI regulations in respect of cable TV transmission which came into force from Feb 1 this year.

The court, however, granted liberty to them to work out their remedies under the TRAI Act, 1997 by approaching the duly constituted tribunal (TDSAT) for legal remedy.

After hearing both sides and perusing the material on record, the judge dismissed the petition.