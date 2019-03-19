Home States Telangana

Intelligence Security Wing to provide bullet-resistant vehicles to politicos

Published: 19th March 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The In The Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) officials are all set to provide Bullet Resistant Vehicles (BRV) to political leaders for Lok Sabha election campaigning on a rental basis. ISW would reportedly provide more than 10 bullet-proof vehicles to VVIPs,  and star campaigners of various political parties for poll campaigns. 

Officials would collect `30 to `37 per kilometre per day from political parties employing the service. Sources in the department told Express that they had provided the service to more than 40 political leaders from TRS, Congress and others parties during the recently held Assembly elections. 

“A political party’s general secretary or any other authorised person must give us a request in writing. We will then collect details of VVIPs or any other star campaigners such as film stars and other celebrities,” a source said. Earlier, ISW had served noticed to more than 30 political party leaders for failing to pay the amount for BRV used during Assembly polls.

CM’s security prioritised 
To ensure crowd control and monitoring, ISW officials, who have assigned women commandos to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s security, have also increased the number of  personnel to ensure his safety during public meetings ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

