Asaduddin Owaisi, Vinod Kumar file nomination papers

HYDERABAD: As many as seven nominations were filed for five Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday, the first day of nominations. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conduct of General Elections to Lok Sabha 2019, notification has been issued by the ECI and the same was republic Lok Sabha held in the Telangana Gazette on Monday.

The Returning Officers of the 17 Parliamentary Constituencies started receiving nominations and the process will continue till March 25 except on March 21 (Holi), March 23 (fourth Saturday) which are declared holidays and March 24 (Sunday).

Two nominations each were filed for Karimnagar and Peddapalli and one each were filed for Hyderabad, Karimnagar Adilabad and Warangal constituencies.

Among those who filed their nominations included B Vinod Kumar (TRS) from Karimangar, Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) from Hyderabad, Ramesh Rathod (Cong) from Adilabad (ST), Koyyada Swamy (BJP) and T Raj Prakash (India Praja Bandhu Party) both from Peddapalli (SC), C Anil Kumar (Pyramid party) from Karimnagar and Barigalla Shiva (Bahujan Samaj Party) from Warangal (SC) constituency.

TRS sure of Vinod’s victory]

In Karimnagar, TRS candidate and incumbent B Vinod Kumar filed his nomination papers in the presence of ministers Koppula Eswar, Eatela Rajender and a few MLAs.

Later speaking to the media, Eatela Rajender said that in the last five years Vinod Kumar had connected well with every common man and developed communication with Karimangar people. This time, the TRS party is not thinking about Vinod’s victory but about the margin of his victory. The party wants to ensure he wins with a bigger margin than last time. In 2014, Vinod had won the seat with a 2,45,348 majority against Ponnam Prabhakar of Congress.

Truly blessed: Owaisi

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and said: “Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency has been the voice of India’s impoverished, oppressed & weak. Inshallah, it will continue to be so.

“I started my political journey in 1994 from these areas of then Charminar constituency. I had the great honour being MLA twice it is this confidence, Trust which makes MIM strong which will be reflected on April 11.”

He also uploaded a picture of a elderly woman blessing him and said: “What can any politician/candidate say for this unconditional affection, love from people who I have never met — I have to work more hard to live up to the expectations of common people but I am certainly blessed Alhamdullilah.”