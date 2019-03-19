Shabbir Ali dares KCR to contest from Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Monday dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to contest and win Khammam Lok Sabha seat from whose constituency he had lured all the TDP and Congress MLAs during the last few days.

Addressing a media conference at Gandhi Bhavan in the backdrop of the defection of senior Congress MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao to the TRS, the former leader of opposition in the Telangana Legislative Council said KCR had lured Congress MLAs into TRS by offering a bribe of Rs 25 crore each.’

He, however, said that all Congress votes in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency were safe and intact and even if KCR contests from there, he would lose the election . He said horse trading of Congress MLAs ahead of MLC elections in Telangana had shocked the nation.