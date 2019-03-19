Home States Telangana

Voters’ list:  Telangana High Court dismisses interlocutary applications

The bench dismissed the interlocutary applications stating that the prayers goes contrary to the very plank on which the main petition was founded. 

Published: 19th March 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pending for final disposal of the main PIL challenging the deployment of software by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for preparing the electoral rolls, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed all the interlocutary applications filed in the present PIL seeking direction to the ECI and the state election commissions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to make public any hidden attributes which have been relied on by them in de-duplicating the voters list and so on.

“The question about deletion of Aadhaar data and the manner in which the same was to be carried out, may be considered at the time of final disposal,’’ the bench noted. 

The bench was passing this order in the PIL filed by Srinivas Kodali,  complaining that the software used by the ECI in preparing the voters’ list has led to deletion of about 27 lakh votes in Telangana and 19 lakh votes in AP.  

This PIL was filed in Nov last year seeking direction to the ECI to make public the software and the algorithm used for updating the voters’ list. The bench dismissed the interlocutary applications stating that the prayers goes contrary to the very plank on which the main petition was founded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission of India Telangana High Court Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp