Voters’ list:  Telangana High Court dismisses interlocutary applications

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pending for final disposal of the main PIL challenging the deployment of software by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for preparing the electoral rolls, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed all the interlocutary applications filed in the present PIL seeking direction to the ECI and the state election commissions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to make public any hidden attributes which have been relied on by them in de-duplicating the voters list and so on.

“The question about deletion of Aadhaar data and the manner in which the same was to be carried out, may be considered at the time of final disposal,’’ the bench noted.

The bench was passing this order in the PIL filed by Srinivas Kodali, complaining that the software used by the ECI in preparing the voters’ list has led to deletion of about 27 lakh votes in Telangana and 19 lakh votes in AP.

This PIL was filed in Nov last year seeking direction to the ECI to make public the software and the algorithm used for updating the voters’ list. The bench dismissed the interlocutary applications stating that the prayers goes contrary to the very plank on which the main petition was founded.