Revanth challenges K Chandrasekhar Rao to contest from Malkajgiri

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, who is a Congress candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, challenged TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to contest for Lok Sabha seat from Malkajgiri constituency. Revanth on Tuesday met with party leaders and workers from the constituency after inaugurating his election campaign office in Malkajgiri.

Revanth exuded confidence that he will win Malkajgiri seat. He alleged that the TRS party high command is ‘searching’ for realtors and industrialists as candidates to fight the general elections from Malkajgiri constituency.

He said that TRS government was ruling the State in the most undemocratic manner by ‘buying’ Congress party MLAs. According to Revanth, Maheshwaram MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy have extended support to his candidature from Malkajgiri.