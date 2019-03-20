Second in the country: CISF gets bullet-proof vehicle to guard Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, counted among 14 airports under the ‘hypersensitive category’, becomes only the second in the country to get a Bullet Resistant Vehicle (BRV).

Named ‘Marksman’, the vehicle was handed over to the CISF Aviation Security Group’s (ASG) Hyderabad unit on Tuesday.

Equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and advanced security features, the vehicle has been introduced to counter lone-wolf and vehicular attacks by terror elements. It will be operated by the CISF’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT) at the airport.

The vehicles will deployed on the landside in the beginning. A couple of more vehicles are also expected to be inducted at RGI Airport and will be used for covering the entire periphery of the airport, officials said.

Three days ago, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport also received six such vehicles.

According to officials, there were no bullet proof vehicles at the airport for security needs. Keeping in view the threat perception to airports and air passengers, and the need to counter them, the Bureau of Civil Aviation has approved procurement of BRVs with advanced security features.

The vehicle, equipped with a mounted Light Machine Gun (LMG), is also grenade proof and can be used in the situations of arson (fire), riots and counter any movement of anti-social elements at the airport premises. Speaking to Express on the condition of anonymity, a senior official from CISF Delhi said the new vehicle will be manned by the respective QRTs and will be the first respondent in any eventuality at the airport. It will also enable the personnel to prevent the attackers from causing harm to passengers or personnel without coming in the line of attack the official said.

The vehicle has state-of-the-art technology. It has been built with ‘b7 level attack protection’ material and has bomb-protection floors. Equipped with ballistic glass and batteries that are protected from impact, it has upgraded suspension brakes.

It can run on flat wheels and ram bumpers. It also has additional firing ports for ready use by the personnel.