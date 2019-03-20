Home States Telangana

Telangana can be among top five in development goals index: NITI Ayog

NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said the state can be among the top five if it followed the roadmap for Telangana 2.0.

Published: 20th March 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By PTI

HYDERABAD: NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat Wednesday credited multiple schemes implemented by Telangana government for the state recording "impressive growth" rate and said it stood ninth in the Sustainable Development Goals Index of the plan body.

"The state can be among the top five if it followed the roadmap for "Telangana 2.0". However, it must improve its foundational learning index and agendas like Education 4.0 could be very useful," he said, suggesting that the government do an impact evaluation of all its schemes.

He was delivering his inaugural address at a conference organised by CII Telangana on TELANGANA 2.0: The Growth Story Continues: Accelerating Growth through Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Inclusiveness".

Saraswat laid a clear roadmap for the development of the State with the theme Telangana 2.0 and touched upon various sectors including agriculture, water, energy, waste management, smart cities, education and e-mobility.

The Telangana government came up with multiple schemes which led to impressive growth rate. The NITI Aayog came up with Sustainable Development Goals Index and I must say that Telangana has performed well and is in the ninth position with 64 points.

"If we follow a roadmap for Telangana 2.0, I am sure Telangana can be among the top five, a CII release quoted Saraswat as saying.

Telanganas Principal Secretary for IT and Industries JayeshRanjan stressed on industries' role in encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

He sought industry support for providing internship, apprenticeship and promoting innovation by way of mentoring budding entrepreneurs.

State Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy talked about Telangana Police initiatives in maintaining safety and security in the state.

Telangana Police has focused on developing processes, people and technology to enhance citizens experience.

Integrated Traffic Management, SHE teams, Community CCTV Camera, BHAROSA Centre for Women and many more initiatives have been taken by the Police in the past five years, Reddy added.

