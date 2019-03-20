Home States Telangana

TS DGP told to take action against fake travel agent

The Central government has directed Director General of Police Mahender Reddy to take necessary action against the illegal agent who allegedly cheated a city resident.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government has directed Director General of Police Mahender Reddy to take necessary action against the illegal agent who allegedly cheated a city resident. In a letter written to the DGP, Undersecretary to the Ministry of External Affairs R A Meena, highlighted the case of Aghapura resident Mehraj Begum who was allegedly cheated by one Mohammed Aleem, of M/S Hope Placement Services, based in Banjara Hills.

In this particular case, the fake travel agent Mohammed Aleem offered a job to Begum in Kuwait as a beautician.

However, when she reached there, she was put to work as a housemaid.Her son, in a letter written to the Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had said, “She is being taken to different houses of her employer’s relatives to work. When she wanted to return back, her employer is demanding Rs 2 lakh.”

He requested Swaraj to help her in her repatriation back to the country. The letter was forwarded to KY Naik, IAS, Nodal Officer in the State with the request to pursue the matter.

Mahender Reddy

