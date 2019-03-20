Home States Telangana

TS implements 78 reforms for Ease of Doing Business

All the reforms should be taken up as per the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) norms.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:18 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana implemented 78 out of 80 reforms required for the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), 2019 and the remaining two would  be taken up by March 27, according to Chief Secretary SK Joshi.

At a review with officials concerned at the Secretariat here on Tuesday on the EoDB reforms action plan, Joshi directed the officials of all the departments to work in close coordination for getting good rank in EoDB.

He directed them to follow the guidelines and feedback methodology in reforms. All the reforms should be taken up as per the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) norms.

Industries and IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan wanted the officials of fire and forest departments to coordinate with municipal administration department for according online approval for construction permission.

EoDB reforms Ease of Doing Business

