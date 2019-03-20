Use of laser beams near airport lands youths in trouble

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, laser beam lights used by a group of youngsters during birthday celebrations in a village near Shamshabad has landed them in trouble.

The village apparently happened to be in the close vicinity of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and the laser beams were said to have obstructed an incoming Gulf Air flight scheduled for landing at the airport.

The incident that occurred on the late evening of March 15 gains prominence as it could have led to major aircraft crash during landing. Stunned by laser beam lights during the landing of the aircraft, the pilot is known to have informed the airport’s air traffic control (ATC) about the obstructions and disturbance of view during the landing of the flight.

Acting on the complaint, the RGIA authorities lodged a complaint against unknown persons with the Shamshabad rural police station. “We received a complaint against the youths from the village and are looking into it,” said Sridhar, SI, Shamshabad Rural Police station.

A case was registered under Section 188 of IPC on charges of “disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant” punishable with simple impris­onment up to one month or with fine up to Rs 200, or both.

As per the Indian aviation rules, instruments like lasers, paragliders, hot balloons, drones, sky lanterns are not allowed within 15 km radius of the approach path of the airport’s runway.

When contacted, RGIA officials said, “There have been previous incidents of complaints from airports of Delhi and Mumbai wherein laser beams have caused a major distraction and a hazard for the pilot under low altitude conditions. We have spoken to the panchayat that falls under Rangareddy district and have informed people against such acts.