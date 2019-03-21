Home States Telangana

After Aruna, BJP eyes more Cong, TRS men

They include ex-Union minister and Congress leader Sarve Satyanarayana, ex-Congress MLA Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud and former Congress MLA Sunitha Lakshma Reddy.   

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a swift turn of events, the State BJP unit has come under spotlight after former minister and senior Congress leader DK Aruna joined the saffron party late on Tuesday night. While Aruna was successfully roped into the saffron party, there are several other Congress and TRS leaders who are on BJP’s radar for poaching.

They include ex-Union minister and Congress leader Sarve Satyanarayana, ex-Congress MLA Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud and former Congress MLA Sunitha Lakshma Reddy.   

While Sunitha Reddy denied such reports, calling it “false propaganda” against her, former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana is yet to take a call on the BJPs offer to contest from Pedapalle. The BJP is also in serious negotiations with Mukesh Goud for Hyderabad seat. With the BJP yet to announce its list for the upcoming elections, the saffron party is going all out in consulting rejected Congress and TRS leaders.
There is also a buzz that Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya may be poached by the TRS if BJP offers Secunderabad seat to senior leader G Kishan Reddy.

BJP State unit chief K Laxman, who had hurriedly left for New Delhi to welcome DK Aruna into his team on Tuesday, said: “There are several Congress and TRS leaders who are ready to join us as the parties they represented did not give them enough opportunities.”

‘Cong continues to deteriorate’

After joining BJP, DK Aruna cited “Congress’ deterioration” as the reason for her switching loyalties. The three-time MLA is likely to be fielded by the BJP from Mahbubagar Lok Sabha constituency.
On Wednesday, Aruna at a press conference at New Delhi said: “The Congress is continuing to deteriorate due to some of the senior Congress leaders in the party.”  She said that “serving in a party that has no future is difficult”.  and hence joined BJP.

