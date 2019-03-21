Congress leaders are ‘invalid coins’, people won’t accept them: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the Congress is facing leadership crisis and that is the reason it has decided to field nine defeated MLA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leadership is like an “invalid coin”, he said after inducting workers of various parties from Boath and Nakrekal Assembly segments into TRS at Telangana Bhavan.

Rama Rao wondered how people in seven Assembly segments would accept the leadership of Ramesh Rathod, Ponnam Prabhakar, A Revanth Reddy and six others, who were rejected by the people in the Assembly elections three months ago. The Congress candidates defeated in the Assembly elections are “chellani roopayalu, chirigi poyina notlu” (they are like invalid coins and torn currency notes). None will accept them, Rama Rao said. Rama Rao also faulted the Congress leaders for making insipid remarks against those Congress MLAs, who joined TRS.

“MLAs are not like commodities in the market. They cannot be bought,” Rama Rao told the Congress leaders.

He said that TRS never said that the Congress bought leaders, when TRS MP and MLCs joined the Congress. On the national political scenario, the TRS working president said that the “BJP vaadi taggindi” and the Congress “gaadi tappindi” (BJP lost its sharpness and the Congress deviated from the right path).

“This is the right time to punish both the parties,” Rama Rao said.

He predicted that the regional parties would form into a formidable force in Delhi after the elections. The BJP and the Congress will not be able to secure the required majority to form the government. With the TRS’ 16 LS seats and with the support of another 100 of other regional parties, Telangana could achieve more funds and big projects like dry port and others. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is the hero in Telangana and vote for him in the Lok Sabha elections, whoever might be your LS candidate, Rama Rao said.

Anil Jadhav joins TRS

Independent candidate from Boath Assembly Anil Jadhav, who unsuccessfully contested in 2018 Assembly elections, along with scores of his followers joined TRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.