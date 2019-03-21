Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Mahabubnagar seeks CPI's support

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Mahabubnagar in Telangana Ch Vamsichand Reddy Thursday sought the support of CPI in the election.

Vamsichand Reddy met CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and sought the cooperation of the Communist party to defeat the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the BJP which are allegedly following "undemocratic" and "anti-people" policies, Congress sources said.

Venkat Reddy told the Congress nominee that his party would convey its decision after discussing the matter within the party, they said.

Vamsichand Reddy is the second Congress candidate to seek the support of CPI.

Earlier, state Congress working president A Revanth Reddy, who is the party LS nominee from Malkajgiri here, requested the support of CPI and also Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

The Congress, CPI, TJS and also TDP were partners in the "grand alliance" against the TRS in the Assembly polls in December last.

The "grand alliance" fared poorly at the hustings.

The four parties made no efforts to forge an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

CPI had earlier indicated that it would contest a few seats in Telangana in Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the CPI(M).

Andhra Pradesh, which has 25 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11.

Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously.