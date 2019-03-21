Home States Telangana

Finally, Ameerpet-Hitec City Metro service thrown open to public

HMR managing director NVS Reddy said that as per initial estimates, the footfall can be expected to be anywhere between 1.8 lakhs to 3 lakhs in the next six months.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Metro rail passenger operations begin on Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much awaited 10-km Metro service to Hitec City from Ameerpet was flagged off by Governor ESL Narasimhan here on Wednesday.  With 56 km length operational, Hyderabad Metro Rail has now become India’s second largest Metro Rail network, next only to Delhi. The Corridor III metro will connect Nagole and Hitec City in 56 minutes .

HMR managing director NVS Reddy said that as per initial estimates, the footfall can be expected to be anywhere between 1.8 lakhs to 3 lakhs in the next six months. He said: “This will be the first metro rail construction that has had 90% partnership of the L&T under the PPP Model. We expect this to become one of busiest routes in the entire metro corridor as this will help bring down traffic in the IT corridor.”

“The wait is finally over. Working in an IT company, travelling in the traffic is a major headache especially in summer. Now I’ll be able to take the metro, and reach office with AC facility,” said Mahesh B, an IT employee. “Staying in Secunderabad, travelling everyday to work by car was such a stress for us. Truly HMRL has opened the metro at a right time,” said Sabarish Nandan.  

HMR MD Reddy said that talks are going on between IT companies to ensure buses run from the companies up to metro stations making commuting easier for the employees.  L&T MD and CEO KVB Reddy said the HMRL also plans to take up projects in the Old City.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ameerpet-Hitec City Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp