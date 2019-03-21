Finally, Ameerpet-Hitec City Metro service thrown open to public

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much awaited 10-km Metro service to Hitec City from Ameerpet was flagged off by Governor ESL Narasimhan here on Wednesday. With 56 km length operational, Hyderabad Metro Rail has now become India’s second largest Metro Rail network, next only to Delhi. The Corridor III metro will connect Nagole and Hitec City in 56 minutes .

HMR managing director NVS Reddy said that as per initial estimates, the footfall can be expected to be anywhere between 1.8 lakhs to 3 lakhs in the next six months. He said: “This will be the first metro rail construction that has had 90% partnership of the L&T under the PPP Model. We expect this to become one of busiest routes in the entire metro corridor as this will help bring down traffic in the IT corridor.”

“The wait is finally over. Working in an IT company, travelling in the traffic is a major headache especially in summer. Now I’ll be able to take the metro, and reach office with AC facility,” said Mahesh B, an IT employee. “Staying in Secunderabad, travelling everyday to work by car was such a stress for us. Truly HMRL has opened the metro at a right time,” said Sabarish Nandan.

HMR MD Reddy said that talks are going on between IT companies to ensure buses run from the companies up to metro stations making commuting easier for the employees. L&T MD and CEO KVB Reddy said the HMRL also plans to take up projects in the Old City.