Four more Congress MLAs needed for official merger of CLP with pink party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS requires just four more MLAs for official merger of Congress Legislature Party with it in the State Assembly. One more Congress MLA from Kollapur B Harshavardhan Reddy joined TRS on Wednesday.

With this, the number of Congress MLAs who have joined the ranks of the TRS rose to nine. With this, the strength of the ruling party in the Assembly has touched 100-mark in a 119-member House.

The TRS won 88 seats in the Assembly elections held recently. After that two MLAs - one independent and one AIFB MLA - joined the TRS. Later on, one TDP MLA from Khammam district too jumped into the pink bandwagon. Then, as many as nine Congress MLAs joined the party. With this the TRS’ strength rose to 100.

The latest to join the TRS was Kollapur MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy. He called on TRS working president KT Rama Rao here and announced that he was joining the ruling party.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He defeated TRS candidate Jupalli Krishna Rao in the Assembly elections. Harshavardhan Reddy issued a statement later stating that, if necessary, he would resign as an MLA and contest on TRS ticket again.

The Kollapur MLA said that the people supported the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and therefore elected the TRS.

“In accordance with the aspirations of the people, Rao too is striving hard to implement welfare and development programmes for all sections of people. The combined Mahbubnagar district witnessed rapid strides of progress under the leadership of KCR. Rao completed the construction of pending irrigation projects.

The construction works of Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project are going on at a rapid speed. The backward Palamuru agriculture farms are turning green. Those who migrated to other states from Plamauru are returning to their native places. The agony of Palamuru is over,” Harshavardhan Reddy said in the statement.

He further said that the people of Kollapur elected him with a confidence that the constituency would be developed. “Now, my utmost priority is development of Kollapur. I have brought the problems of Kollapur to the notice of Rao, who responded positively. The CM assured me that the bridge between Somasila and Siddheswaram will be constructed.”

THE CONG MLAS WHO JOINED TRS

Athram Sakku, Asifabad

Rega Kantha Rao, Pinapaka

Kandula Upender Reddy, Palair

Haripriya Banoth, Yellandu

Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Kothagudem

P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Maheswaram

D Sudheer Reddy, LB Nagar

Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Nakrekal

B Harshavardhan Reddy, Kollapur

100

The number of Cong MLAs who joined the TRS rose to nine. With this, the strength of the TRS in the Assembly has touched the 100-mark in a 119-member House