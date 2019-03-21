Home States Telangana

HC directs Bar Council to file counter

Published: 21st March 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the secretary of State Bar Council and secretary to Bar Council of India for filing counter affidavits in the petition filed by several Bar Council members seeking directions to the State Bar Council secretary to constitute various committees as per provisions of the Advocates’ Act, 1961 and Telangan Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 1987.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was passing this order in the petition filed by Gandra Mohan Rao and five others, complaining that the Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy has been taking decisions unilaterally and constituted various committees in violation of law. After hearing the case, judge directed the respondents Bar Council secretary, Bar Council of India secretary, Council chairman Narasimha Reddy and others concerned for filing counter affidavits on the issue, and posted the matter to March 25 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp