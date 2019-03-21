HC directs Bar Council to file counter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the secretary of State Bar Council and secretary to Bar Council of India for filing counter affidavits in the petition filed by several Bar Council members seeking directions to the State Bar Council secretary to constitute various committees as per provisions of the Advocates’ Act, 1961 and Telangan Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 1987.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was passing this order in the petition filed by Gandra Mohan Rao and five others, complaining that the Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy has been taking decisions unilaterally and constituted various committees in violation of law. After hearing the case, judge directed the respondents Bar Council secretary, Bar Council of India secretary, Council chairman Narasimha Reddy and others concerned for filing counter affidavits on the issue, and posted the matter to March 25 for further hearing.