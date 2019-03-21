Home States Telangana

KCR failed to uphold dignity of CM’s chair: Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy went on to accuse KCR of turning communal to have Hindu votes as well as minority votes.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:59 AM

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to uphold the dignity of his chair. Claiming that TRS party is wanting to give a “qualitative Opposition-less” legislative Assembly and Council, Reddy said that Rao is turning to undemocratic values while governing. 

Addressing a press conference here, Kishan Reddy said that the recent public meetings addressed by Rao were unbecoming of a CM. The language and tone used by Rao were demeaning, he said.

“Is he an agitation leader or a chief minister?” questioned Reddy while adding that there is a way when one addresses from the chief minister’s chair.

Kishan Reddy went on to accuse KCR of turning communal to have Hindu votes as well as minority votes. He also said that there is no gain or loss if one votes for TRS. “Voting for TRS is like votes going into the Musi river. There is nothing great that the TRS government has done.”

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp