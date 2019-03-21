Home States Telangana

Patancheru-Medak rail line remains a pipe dream

Every government that has ever come to power in undivided Andhra Pradesh and later Telangana has promised a new railway line between Medak and Patancheru.

Published: 21st March 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Every government that has ever come to power in undivided Andhra Pradesh and later Telangana has promised a new railway line between Medak and Patancheru. The demand, or rather dream, for a new railway line is an old one. It gained momentum in 1980 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi decided to contest from the Medak Parliamentary constituency.

During her campaign, Gandhi had said a railway line connecting Patancheru, Sangareddy, Jogipet, Medak and Akkannapet would change the people’s lives by helping in the growth of industries, businesses and even tourism.

The people of Medak perhaps believed Gandhi. They got her elected from the constituency and then waited for her to fulfil her promise. Soon enough, there was progress. A railway station was built at Patancheru and connected to Lingampally; it would be the first step towards Sangareddy, Jogipet, Medak and ultimately Akannapet. However, before this could happen Gandhi was assassinated in 1984.

Since then, the railway station at Patancheru exists only on paper. Trains stopped running on this nascent line as people had no reason to use it. The issue assumes political significance every poll season.

At one point, a few like-minded people, including local politicians, came together to form the ‘Railway Line Sadhana Samithi’ in an attempt to amplify their voice. G Joginath, the convenor of the organisation, says, “So many people would have benefited had the railway line been built by now. The factories located in the Patancheru industrial area would have been connected to North India.”

Joginath points out that more often than not, there is heavy traffic on the Hyderabad-Mumbai and Hyderabad-Nanded highways. “This problem could be solved by a railway line,” Joginath says. Railway Line Sadhana Samithi members believe that the State government is to blame for the delay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp