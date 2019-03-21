Senior advocate designation for AG Prasad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday designated Telangana Advocate General Banda Sivananda Prasad as senior advocate with immediate effect.

In this regard, the High Court Registrar General issued a notification stating that Telangana AG BS Prasad was designated as senior advocate as per Section 16 (2) of the Advocates Act, 1961.

On August 10 last year, Prasad became the first backward class advocate appointed to the AG post. He had earlier worked as the special government counsel for some years and as the government counsel till his appointment as AG. He also extended his services as legal advisor to various financial institutions and nationalised banks.He is having an illustrious career spanning about 30 years.