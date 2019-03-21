TRS names Satyavathi in-charge of Mahabubabad LS segment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed MLC Satyavathi Rathod as party’s in-charge of Mahabubabad Lok Sabha segment. Rao entrusted the responsibility of co-ordinating with the party leaders and conducting election campaign with Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with party MLAs and former MLAs and other leaders from Mahabubabad segment here on Wednesday.During the meeting, some leaders raised Podu cultivation problem in Mahabubabad. Rao reportedly told them that a decision would be taken soon which will help the farmers.