14,000 licence holders asked to deposit arms ahead of polls

As much as 70 percent of the arms in city have been reportedly deposited before the police.

Published: 22nd March 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 14,000 arms licence holders under the three police commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda — have been directed to deposit their weapons for two and a half months in view of upcoming polls.

As much as 70 percent of the arms in city have been reportedly deposited before the police. However, 30 per cent of weapons are yet to be surrendered. It is learnt that almost 10 to 15 per cent of weapon-holders were working as security staff for nationalised banks and public undertakings. Whereas, some were security personnel at National Rifle Association (NRA) or sports men with NRA membership. The police informed that since such people require weapons for daily purpose, it cannot be seized. All the deposited weapons will be returned to holders after May 27.

While a recent notice urged to deposit arms before March 20 over Lok Sabha polls, a notice from March 2 urged to deposit arms by March 7 over MLC polls.

