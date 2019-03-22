AIMIM effect: Muslim voters turn to pink party

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The TRS has marked its dominance ever since the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. With massive inflow of common people, the party was able to garner power during the establishment of Telangana and retain the same in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Congress, which was a major force earlier in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, has been moving through a rough patch. The outflow of votes from Muslim community has evidently affected the party, as they had earlier served as major strength to it.

With the support of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi from 2018 Assembly elections, Muslims affirmed their trust on the pink party. TRS has managed to attract voters in several constituencies that had traditionally supported Congress. Considering the vote share of TRS during 2014 and 2018 in tandem, the party garnered 26.73 percentage of vote in 2014 from Mudhole, which escalated to 46.02 in 2018.