As polls near, orders to hire TSRTC buses pour in

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, orders to hire buses are piling up with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). At least 3,500 orders for buses are expected for election duties, according to the TSRTC, and this is apart from political parties’ requests to use buses for campaigns.

In a move that will help the State, the TSRTC recently hiked the hiring charge from `14,000 to `21,000 per bus per day. From most districts, TSRTC has already received orders from political parties for at least 400 buses, and expects the demand to shoot up in the coming weeks. The corporation has so far got orders for 500-900 buses.